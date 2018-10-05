Portfolio Acquires Factual Series ‘Buskers’

Portfolio Entertainment picked up the worldwide rights to Buskers from Visland Media. The series shares the personal stories from the unique world busking.

Donnie MacIntyre, VP of Sales and Business Development at Portfolio, said, “Portfolio Entertainment is actively engaging with producers around the world to expand our lineup of factual content. Buskers is the perfect program to lead this initiative as it meets all the criteria we are looking for – it’s energetic, inspiring, explores vast cultures and examines the human experience around the world.”