Our House Media Invests In 4East

Our House Media (OHM), owned by Kew Media Group, has taken a stake in 4East Media.

In partnership with OHM, the recently formed production company will develop and produce unscripted content for international audiences. Based in OHM’s Toronto office, the production company is led by CEO Sharone Ostrovsky, Peter Esteves, Liz West, and Sonya Roberts.

Ostrovsky commented, “We are thrilled to be working with OHM’s incredible team as well as being part of the KEW family. We feel industry mavens, such as KEW and OHM, will provide 4East Media with the kind of opportunity new companies can only dream of.”