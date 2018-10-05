‘Beyblade’ Series To Air On Boing And Teletoon

Sunrights licensed season two of Beyblade Burst Evolution (pictured) to Italy’s Boing.

The season consists of 51 half-hour episodes that continue the saga of passionate Bladers. A joint venture between Mediaset RTI and Turner, the children and kids’ channel will air the season beginning October 9, 2018.

Sunrights also has announced that the third season of Beyblade Burst Turbo will premiere on Teletoon in Canada starting October 7.

Sunrights’ president Daizo Suzuki stated, “As we prepare for our World Championship event in Paris later this year, fan excitement for the Beyblade brand is hotter than ever. It’s the perfect time to launch a new season in key territories around the world with fans demanding more Beyblade merchandise and products.”