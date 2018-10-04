NBCUniversal Launches hayu In Canada

NBCUniversal International‘s SVoD service, hayu, has launched in Canada.

After successful launches in the U.K., Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark, the all-reality TV platform will be available to Canadian viewers. Hayu offers over 200 reality series, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Real Housewivesfranchise, and Vanderpump Rules.

NBCUniversal International’s Hendrik McDermott remarked, “The proven healthy appetite for reality programming amongst Canadian viewers is reinforced by early enthusiasm for hayu, with thousands already bingeing on multiple favorite shows – and we are excited to build momentum with Canadian subscribers.”