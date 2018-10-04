eOne Enters Film And TV Partnership With will.i.am

Entertainment One entered a first-look, multi-year partnership with producer and entrepreneur will.i.am, for both feature film and scripted and unscripted TV programming.

will.i.am will serve as an executive producer on all projects developed under the deal. Meanwhile, eOne will hold worldwide rights to the film and TV projects.

eOne’s Peter Micelli commented, “will.i.am has an extensive track record of creating entertainment content that moves masses and shapes cultural moments. We have long admired his body of work and can’t wait to collaborate on exceptional content together.”