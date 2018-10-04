A+E Networks Announces Twisted Fate Programming

A+E Networks confirmed its first primetime event for global flagship channel Crime+Investigation.

Twisted Faith is a seven-day programming event showcasing original content and new season premieres from continuing series. The event will be headlined by the A&E Indie Films No Greater Law. Other series highlighted include Cults and Extreme Belief, season three of Escaping Polygamy, and Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: The Jehovah’s Witnesses. Twisted Faith will begin November 18, 2018, on the 40th anniversary of Jonestown massacre.

Sean Cohan, president of International & Digital Media, A+E Networks, remarked, “The event is an optimal platform to exploit the channel’s strong pipeline of cults and twisted faith related programming, while providing significant opportunities for localization as we present investigations of universal and broader themes across the week.”