Up The Ladder: The Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company appointed Claudia Balzer Scott-Hansen as senior vice president, Global Distribution.

Scott-Hansen, along with her team, will focus on licensing television, digital, and DVD rights across the company’s catalog of children’s, fantasy, and sci-fi programming. Prior to her new position, she served as vice president, Business Development, at 9 Story Media Group.

Chris Lytton, COO and executive vice president of Strategy and Business Affairs, commented, “[Claudia’s] expertise in the global market with both traditional and new outlets will be extremely valuable as we continue to reach international audiences with classic and contemporary award-winning programming Including educational, fantasy, and primetime genres.”