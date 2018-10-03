Reality Distortion Field Launches Three New Sci-Fi Series

Reality Distortion Field announced three new sci-fi series.

Developed by Jay Hosking and David Turko, Three Years with the Rat is a mystery about a researcher who has gone missing. RDF has partnered with Buck Productions and Patrice Theroux to adapt the graphic novel REincarNATE. The series focuses on a washed-up private investigator with the special ability to interact with past selves.

RDF is also working with producers Jane Charles and Caron Carlyon to adapt Light of the Northern Dancers, the novel by Robin F. Gainley. The scripted drama is titled The Mystic, which is a supernatural Western set in 1880s Wyoming.