Hat Trick Int’l Signs Multi-Year Deal With Summer Films

Hat Trick International inked a multi-year first-look deal with Summer Films.

As part of the partnership, Hat Trick International will manage the global distribution rights to two new titles: The Drag Lab and Manhunting With My Mum. Drag queens Cheddar Gorgeous and Anna Phylactic take a national road trip in The Drag Lab. Currently in production, Manhunting With My Mum follows DJ and radio host AJ Odudu who travels back to Nigeria where her mother sets her up on dates.

Hana Zidek, acquisitions executive at Hat Trick International, remarked, “We’re delighted to secure this partnership with Summer Films – teaming up with innovative independent producers is a key strategy for Hat Trick International and will ensure we continue to deliver the very best content to the global market.”