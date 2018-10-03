CBSSI Sends ‘FBI’ And ‘Charmed’ To Spain

CBS Studios International closed licensing agreements with Turner International in Spain.

New drama FBI and comedy Happy Together will premiere later in the year on Turner’s pay-TV channel TNT. FBI showcases a team of special agents who take on cases tackling terrorism and organized crime. Happy Together stars Damon Wayans, Jr. and Amber Stevens West as a married couple who reconnect with their younger selves.

CBSSI also secured an exclusive licensing agreement with HBO España for the SVoD rights to Charmed, which follows three sisters with distinct magical abilities. It debuts in the U.S. on the CW Network, with HBO España to air the series in Spain on the same day.