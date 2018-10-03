American Film Market Reveals Initial Speakers

The American Film Market (AFM) announced the initial speakers featured as part of the market’s programming of conferences, roundtables, workshops, and spotlight events.

As previously announced, Independent Film & Television Alliance president and CEO Jean Prewitt will be in conversation with Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association of America. Over 150 speakers will participate in more than 40 sessions. The 2018 speakers include Blue Fox Entertainment’s Lisa Gutberlet, Sony Crackle’s John Orlando, Women in Film’s Kirsten Schaffer, and Warner Bros. Pictures’ Paul Broucek, among many other industry executives. Find the complete list of speakers and programming details online.

AFM will take place in Santa Monica from October 31-November 7, 2018.