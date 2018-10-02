MISTCO Introduces Two New Dramas

MISTCO is presenting two new dramas.

Hold My Hand (pictured) tells the intertwined story of Azra, whose brother has gone missing, and Cenk, a son of a wealthy family. Hold My Hand premiered on TRT this past July. The second drama is Two Parts One Love, which tells the emotional tale between aspiring businessman Deniz and newly graduated Zeynep.

Aysegul Tuzun, vice president of Sales & Marketing at MISTCO, remarked, “We are very honored to announce these two successful launches this year. Hold My Hand adopts both a romantic and tragic main story. We believe that the success it has reached in Turkey will be reflected globally.”