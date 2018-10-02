H&C To Launch In Spain, Portugal, And Latin America

H&C, the equestrian sports TV network, and Digital Cornucopia entered a partnership to launch and distribute H&C in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America.

As part of the agreement, Digital Cornucopia will develop opportunities for the channel on pay-TV networks and direct-to-consumer apps. Digital Cornucopia has produced and distributed a bouquet of seven channels, including All Flamenco, PlayIbiza, and Garage TV, among others.

Heather Killen, H&C CEO, commented, “Digital Cornucopia is innovating in the content space with a dynamic and new approach in production and distribution; we have focused on the equestrian sector for 10 years and believe there is great opportunity for the channel in these markets; we have found a great partner in DC.”