Gusto Worldwide Sells ‘Flour Power’ To ACCION

Gusto Worldwide Media sold three original series to ACCION (Asian Cable Communications Inc.).

The Philippines-based international channel and content distribution company acquired One World Kitchen (pictured), Flour Power, and A is for Apple.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “We’re thrilled with this deal as most of our long-form content has not been seen before in the Philippines.” Gusto Worldwide Media recently launched its international channel in Singapore on StarHub and in the U.S. on Pluto TV and XUMO.