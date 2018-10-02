DISCOP Johannesburg Spotlights Canada

DISCOP announced Canada as the Guest Country for its Johannesburg market.

As part of the announcement, the Canada Media Fund (CMF) and the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) collaborated for an initiative to support the co-development of audiovisual projects between producers from Canada and South Africa. The initiative will offer approximately CAD $120,000 or ZAR 1,200,000 in funding.

At the market, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation will present its B2B online platform, PANORA.TV. Additionally, DISCOP’s Next Gen programming will examine co-production and distribution opportunities between the two countries.

DISCOP Johannesburg will take place from November 14-16, 2018.