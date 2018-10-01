Xilam Sells Trio of Animation Titles To Super RTL

Xilam Animation closed deals for three animation series with the free-to-air German broadcaster Super RTL.

The channel acquired the rights to the upcoming animated series Mr Magoo, Moka, and the third season of slapstick comedy Zig & Sharko. Mr Magoo follows the disastrous adventures of its title character. Moka tells the story of a young crocodile prince and his rhino sidekick. Super RTL currently broadcasts the first two seasons of Zig & Sharko.

Morgann Favennec, EVP Global Sales Development at Xilam, stated, “We’re delighted to be strengthening our long-standing relationship with Super RTL and building upon the fantastic success we’ve experienced together so far. The Super RTL team’s enthusiasm and expertise, coupled with their impressive reach, makes them an ideal broadcast partner.”