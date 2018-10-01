Up The Ladder: All Media Baltics

All Media Baltics appointed Christian Anting as new group chief executive officer.

In his new position, Anting will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations, working closely with BITE Group to create new content and develop digital initiatives. He most recently served as member of the management board responsible for Digital & eCommerce at TVN Group in Poland.

Pierre Danon, AM Baltics chairman, commented, “We’re excited to have Christian become AM Baltics’ CEO and join our talented management team. His international expertise in running media businesses will further accelerate AM Baltics growth and the digital transformation we started 12 months ago.”