Mike Moriarty Exits AMC Networks International

AMC Networks announced Mike Moriarty’s plans to leave the company.

Moriarty was appointed president of AMC Networks International – Central & Northern Europe and U.K. in 2014. He will step down from his post at the end of the month.

Moriarty remarked, “I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved in establishing AMC Networks International as a global provider of excellent, sought-after content, especially throughout Central and Northern Europe and in all of the countries we cover through the UK division. With AMCNI’s strong position in these regions, I see this as the right time to explore new opportunities.”