Planning For MIPCOM: Global Agency

VideoAge continues its series of pre-MIPCOM reports from Turkish production and distribution companies. This Water Cooler edition features Global Agency.

At this year’s market, the Istanbul-based independent content distributor will be launching two drama series, Finding Hope and Gulperi (pictured).

Produced by MF Yapim for Kanal D, Finding Hope is about a husband and wife who welcome their first child after several miscarriages. The series’ lead stars, Tolgahan Sayisman and Esra Bilgic Tore, will be at Global Agency’s stand in the Riviera (R8.E17) on Tuesday, October 16.

Gulperi focuses on the title character’s journey to win back the hearts of her children who have been brainwashed by her late husband’s family. For the series produced by TIMS & B Productions, Global Agency will be hosting a private VIP dinner. Lead actress Nurgul Yesilcay and lead actor Timucin Esen will be joining the company for the black tie event.

During the market, members of Global Agency’s sales team will be in attendance, along with founder and CEO Izzet Pinto.