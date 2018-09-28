ZDF Enterprises To Co-Produce Kristina Ohlsson’s ‘Sthlm Requiem’

ZDF Enterprises will be working with the German public broadcaster ZDF to co-produce Sthlm Requiem.

Based on the crime novels by Kristina Ohlsson, Sthlm Requiem follows three investigators who are inspecting the case of a missing five-year-old child. The series is produced by Black Spark Film & TV/Kärnfilm in a co-production with ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, C More, TV4, Nice Drama, Chimney Pot and Lunanime. Sthlm Requiemwill premiere on TV4 and C More in Sweden in fall 2018, and the first five episodes will air in 2019 on ZDF.

ZDF Enterprises will handle global distribution.