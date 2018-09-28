Up The Ladder: The Story Lab

The Story Lab named Fotini Paraskakis as executive vice president, Entertainment.

With over 20 years’ experience in the international content industry, Paraskakis will oversee the development of the company’s scripted and non-scripted TV slate. Prior to joining The Story Lab, she served as managing director, Asia, at Endemol Shine Group, since 2013.

Michael Iskas, The Story Lab Global president, stated, “Fotini, with her extensive entertainment background and proven track record, will be spearheading our TV offering, surrounded by our talented acquisitions, development, sales and marketing teams around the world.”