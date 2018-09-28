Sabbatical Presents ‘Andy Warhol, Fluorescent’

Sabbatical Entertainment announced its new documentary, Andy Warhol, Fluorescent.

The biographical documentary chronicles the Pop Art icon from his early aesthetic fascinations to commercial success as a celebrity artist. Valeria Palazio, vice president at Sabbatical, remarked, “Andy Warhol’s biography is the fifth documentary made by Sabbatical Entertainment in just one year. We are very satisfied with this achievement and are already in pre-production of six new documentaries for the coming year.”

Andy Warhol, Fluorescent will premiere on CNNE on September 30, 2018.