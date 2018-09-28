NENT Group’s ‘Saga’s Stories’ To Debut On Viaplay

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) confirmed Saga’s Stories as its next original kids’ series.

Adapted from Josefine Sundström’s best-selling novels and inspired by Emma Göthner’s original illustrations, the 10-part animated series follows Saga Larsson as she faces the challenges of growing up. Niklas Larsson produces the series for SF Studios. Saga’s Stories will be available in Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish. It will premiere exclusively on NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay in spring 2019.