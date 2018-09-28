Madd Entertainment Distributes ‘My Little Girl’

Madd Entertainment will be handling distribution for the series My Little Girl.

Produced by Medyapim for TV8, the tragic story follows eight-year-old Öykü and her unaccountable father, Demir. She saves her father from prison and in return he must take care of her. My Little Girl is part of Madd Entertainment’s portfolio of family drama and super series.

Earlier in September, Medyapim and Ay Yapim announced their joint venture, Madd Entertainment, for the international distribution of new content output.