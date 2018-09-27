Up The Ladder: MGM Worldwide Television Distribution

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) Worldwide Television Distribution appointed Tomas Davison as senior vice president, International Television Distribution, Latin America and U.S. Hispanic.

In his new position based in Miami, Davison will oversee sales in Latin America and U.S. Hispanic territories. Before joining MGM, he served as vice president of Sales, Latin America & Caribbean, at Warner Bros. International TV Distribution.

Chris Ottinger, president of Worldwide Television Distribution & Acquisitions, commented, “Tomas brings a deep understanding of the Latin market to this role and we looking forward to working with him to further expand this segment of the business.”