TRT World Launches On Sky Italia

TRT World signed a strategic agreement with Sky Italia.

TRT World programming will be available to customers of the Italian digital satellite TV platform at no additional charge. As the international face of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), TRT World offers a Turkish perspective on current affairs with its English-language news programming.

In addition to its international news coverage, TRT World has diverse in-studio programming, such as Showcase, Money Talks, and Beyond The Games.