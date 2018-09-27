FilmRise Picks Up North American Rights To ‘ Mountain Rest’

FilmRise acquired the exclusive North American distribution rights to Mountain Rest.

Alex O Eaton’s directorial debut tells the story of an aging actress and her estranged daughter as they reconcile at a remote mountain cabin.

FilmRise CEO, Danny Fisher, remarked, “Alex O Eaton has crafted an unconventional family reunion drama with a unique, Lynchian sensibility beyond her years. With Mountain Rest, she has already established herself as a filmmaker to watch.”

FilmRise will release the film in late 2018.