CBSSI Signs Licensing Deal With Channel 4

CBS Studios International secured an exclusive, multi-year licensing deal with the U.K.’s Channel 4.

As part of the terms, CBSSI has extended the rights to future seasons of CBS All Access’s The Good Fight, as well as to new and classic TV series part of the CBSSI roster. Both Charmed and Happy Together will premiere on E4.

Additionally, the agreement encompasses the licensing of iconic series, including Cheers for Channel 4, Sabrina the Teenage Witch for 4Music, 90201 for All 4, and Rules of Engagement for E4.