Australians in Film Announces Honorees For AiF Awards

Australians in Film (AiF) announced the honorees for the 2018 AiF Awards.

The annual gala fundraising event celebrates Australian talent in the industry. This year, Damon Herriman will receive the Qantas Orry-Kelly Award, Hannah Gadsby (pictured) will receive the Create NSW Annette Kellerman Award. Additionally, Keiynan Lonsdale and Eliza Scanlen will both receive the Screen Australia Breakthrough Award. Lee Smith will receive the Fox Studios International Award, and Mark Johnson will receive the Ausfilm International Award.

The gala event will take place at Paramount Pictures Studios on October 24, 2018.