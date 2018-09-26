Up The Ladder: Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution (WBDTD) appointed David Decker to executive vice president.

Decker most recently served as EVP, Cable & SVoD Sales, since January 2015. He will continue to be responsible for domestic TV sales to pay, cable, and on-demand platforms, adding oversight of station sales to his role, as well.

In other WBDTD news, Ken Werner, who has served as president of the division since August 2006, announced his retirement at the end of the year.

Werner remarked, “I leave Warner Bros. with great pride in what my teams have accomplished, beginning with building the distribution foundation for the fifth broadcast network (The WB) through to the last seven years as we asserted a leadership role in developing the on-demand marketplace with precedent-setting innovative deals.”