France TF1 Greenlights ‘Monchhichi’ For Season Two

French broadcaster TF1 renewed Monchhichi for a second season.

Co-produced by Technicolor Animation Productions and TF1, in collaboration with Sekiguchi, the CGI-animated series is based on the iconic plush targeted to children. Monchhichi originally premiered in October 2017 on TF1. It has aired across EMEA on RTVE-Clan, Switzerland’s RTS, Hungary’s MTVA, Italy’s DeA Kids, and on many other international broadcasters.

The first season will soon be available in the U.S. on Hulu, following its U.S. premiere on Boomerang.