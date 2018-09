Fox Places Straight-To-Series Order For ‘Bless The Harts’

Fox announced its straight-to-series order for Bless the Harts.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, the animated comedy features the voices of Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. The 13-episode series introduces a group of Southerners struggling for the American dream. Bless the Harts creator Emily Spivey, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Wiig, and Seth Cohen will serve as executive producers.

The series will air during the 2019-2020 season.