eOne Secures Int’l Distribution Rights For ‘Diggstown’

Entertainment One obtained the international distribution rights for Diggstown.

Produced by Circle Blue Entertainment, Freddie Films Inc., and DHX Media for CBC, the legal drama follows Marcie Diggs, a corporate lawyer who has reached a turning point in her career. After a family tragedy, she moves to a local legal aid office to attain justice for innocent lives.

eOne will handle distribution for territories excluding English-speaking Canada.