24-Hour Strike Postponed Jornadas

In Argentina, a 24-hour general strike took place yesterday, September 25, causing the organizers of the 2018 Jornadas to postpone the start of the event.

The strike was planned by trade union organizations against the national government, supported by the main political forces of the opposition. The Argentine Association of Cable Television (ATVC) and the Chamber of Producers and Programmers of Audiovisual Signals (CAPPSA) -co-organizers of the premier expo and convention of Latin America’s South Cone cable TV industry – decided to cancel all activity planned for the first day.

The opening day was thus entirely taken up by the 13th Audiovisual Training Conference, also housed at the Hilton Hotel in Buenos Aires, the Jornadas headquarters.The program remained unchanged, with the exhibition starting on Wednesday, September 26, in the morning and the opening ceremony at noon. The anti-piracy conference and the CAPPSA forum have been confirmed for this afternoon.

The day will also have technical workshops and technical academic sessions. The Argentine event will close tomorrow, September 27, with the commercial show opening mid-morning and extending until 7:00 pm. There will also be academic sessions and workshops.