Nickelodeon Secures ‘The Bureau of Magical Things’ From ZDF

Nickelodeon acquired The Bureau of Magical Things from ZDF Enterprises.

Produced by Jonathan M. Shiff Productions and distributed by ZDF, the live-action series tells the story of an ordinary teenage girl who becomes transformed into a “Tri-ling,” a part human, part fairy, and part elf being. The Bureau of Magical Things will premiere globally beginning October 8, 2018, on Nickelodeon in the U.S and will broadcast on Nickelodeon’s channels across more than 170 countries and territories.