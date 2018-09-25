MGM Worldwide Distribution Presents ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’

MGM Worldwide Television Distribution is highlighting two new scripted series and two new feature films as part of its fall slate.

The new TV series are Four Weddings and a Funeral, which is written and executive produced by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton; and the modern noir drama series Our Lady, LTD, which stars Ben Kingsley, Jimmi Simpson, and Jacki Weaver. The new film titles are The Girl in the Spider’s Web, based on the best-selling book by David Lagercrantz; and the animated action-comedy The Addams Family.

Other titles in the company’s catalog include The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, Condor, and Get Shorty, among others.