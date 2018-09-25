Dopamine Opens Spain Regional Office

Dopamine, a Grupo Salinas media company, built a new regional office located in Madrid, Spain.

Servicing Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, the new office will develop new business opportunities, led by José Miguel Barrera, Dopamine’s chief international business development officer. Dopamine CEO Fidela Navarro commented, “The opening of this office is a reflection of the international positioning of Dopamine. We are prepared to continue growing our business, and we have all the tools needed to do so. Now, from this new location, we will keep working to create and develop the best stories for consumers.”