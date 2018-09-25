Digi TV Adds SPI Channels To Portfolio

SPI International/FilmBox signed an agreement with Czech operator Digi TV to extend their long-term cooperation contract.

Digi TV will also add four more FIlmBox channels to its portfolio, which will be available through DTH satellite broadcasting and on the Digi2Go service. In addition to already available channels FilmBox, FilmBox Plus, and FilmBox Premium HD, Digi TV will offer FilmBox Extra HD, FilmBox Family, DocuBox, and FightBox. FilmBox channels will introduce new series such as Knightfall and Hard Sun this fall.

Vladimír Rusnák, Digi TV’s executive director, remarked, “Now our viewers have a wider array of channels of different genres that offer engaging content, while those seeking top image quality get more HD resolution channels.”