Multicom Releases ‘Beneath the Helmet’ In August

Multicom Entertainment Group will release Beneath the Helmet on Disk on Demand, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon, beginning August 7, 2018. The documentary tells the stories of five Israeli youth who have been drafted into the army. Having graduated high school, these eighteen-year-olds are asked to defend their country, during which they learn who they are. Beneath the Helmet is part of Multicom’s summer releases, which include Streaker, America Adrift, The Broken Ones, and The Whole Wide World.