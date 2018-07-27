Venice Film Fest Spotlights Venice Production Bridge Website

The Venice Production Bridge, which runs from August 30-September 4, 2018, as part of the 75th Venice International Film Festival, revamped its Venice Production Bridge platform into a new website dedicated to the presentation of original projects and works in progress. The website’s news, agenda, downloads, and digital video library catalog pages are available to all visitors, while the Venice Gap-Financing Market 1to1 and the Book Adaptation Rights Market 1to1 are available only to Industry Gold or Trade accreditors of the Venice Film Festival.