Disney-21st Century Fox Merger Approved By Shareholders

The Walt Disney Company and 21st Century Fox announced that their shareholders approved Disney’s proposals to acquire 21st Century Fox. Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman at 21st Century Fox, commented, “Combining the 21CF businesses with Disney and establishing new ‘Fox’ will unlock significant value for our shareholders.” Under the Disney Merger agreement, the overall consideration paid to 21st Century Fox shareholders will be 50 percent in cash and 50 percent in stock. Robert A. Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, remarked, “We remain grateful to Rupert Murdoch and to the rest of the 21st Century Fox board for entrusting us with the future of these extraordinary businesses, and look forward to welcoming 21st Century Fox’s stellar talent to Disney and ultimately integrating our businesses to provide consumers around the world with more appealing content and entertainment options.”