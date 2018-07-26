CBSSI Signs Subscription Deal With Parrot Analytics

CBS Studios International signed a subscription deal with the data science firm Parrot Analytics. The Los Angeles-based service will supply CBSSI with audience engagement data. Parrot Analytics CEO, Wared Seger, stated, “From leveraging our global cross-platform measurement system to breaking new ground with our Content Genome/Exposome project, we look forward to working with CBS Studios International teams around the globe to maximize the value of their content, fuel their strategic growth plans and further stand out in a crowded marketplace.”