Rooftop Content Group appointed Laura Talsma to the newly created position of director of Acquisitions. Prior to Rooftop, Talsma served as head of VR Sales & Acquisitions at the virtual and augmented reality content company, &samhoud media. In her new position, Talsma will lead acquisitions across international territories and expand the company’s programming for Rooftop Film & TV and Rooftop Immersive Studio.
Stage 13 made two new appointments to its senior creative team. Christopher Mack was hired as senior vice president of Scripted Content while Shari Scorca was promoted to vice president of Unscripted Content. Before joining Stage 13, Mack served as SVP of Warner Bros. Television Workshop. Scorca joined the company in 2016, leading Stage 13’s unscripted content development.
