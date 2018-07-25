Up The Ladder: Rooftop Content Group, Stage 13

Rooftop Content Group appointed Laura Talsma to the newly created position of director of Acquisitions. Prior to Rooftop, Talsma served as head of VR Sales & Acquisitions at the virtual and augmented reality content company, &samhoud media. In her new position, Talsma will lead acquisitions across international territories and expand the company’s programming for Rooftop Film & TV and Rooftop Immersive Studio.