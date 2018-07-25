Acorn TV Reveals 2018 Schedule

Acorn TV announced the new dramas and returning series part of its upcoming 2018 slate. The North American streaming service will offer the U.S. and Canadian premieres for twelve series, including Agatha Raisin, Mystery Road, Finding Joy, Bang, Tangled Lies, 800 Words, No Offence, Ackley Bridge, The Heart Guy, The Brokenwood Mysteries, A Place to Call Home, and Jack Irish (pictured). Chief content officer for Acorn Brands at RLJ Entertainment, Mark Stevens, stated, “As a fast-growing, independent streaming service, Acorn TV can work with a wide variety of producers, broadcasters, and distributors to curate the globe for the very best in international TV.”