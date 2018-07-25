Acorn TV announced the new dramas and returning series part of its upcoming 2018 slate. The North American streaming service will offer the U.S. and Canadian premieres for twelve series, including Agatha RaisinMystery RoadFinding JoyBangTangled Lies800 WordsNo OffenceAckley BridgeThe Heart GuyThe Brokenwood MysteriesA Place to Call Home, and Jack Irish (pictured). Chief content officer for Acorn Brands at RLJ Entertainment, Mark Stevens, stated, “As a fast-growing, independent streaming service, Acorn TV can work with a wide variety of producers, broadcasters, and distributors to curate the globe for the very best in international TV.”