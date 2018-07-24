‘Hall of Fame Volume II’ Now on Amazon

Volume II of the International TV Distribution Hall of Fame is now available for purchase on Amazon after an initial print run was distributed at MIP-TV 2018 and at this past year’s L.A. Screenings event.

The book added 10 TV distribution pioneers to Volume I, which was published in 2016. Volume II, also published by VideoAge, was written by Dom Serafini, and offers an introduction by Turkey’s Deniz Ziya Temeltas. It’s comprised of 52 pages, and was sponsored by Bruce Gordon’s WIN, Viacom, and NAB.

Among Volume II’s honorees are two impressive women (Susan Bender from the U.S. and Claude Perrier from France), as well as Japan’s Banjiro Uemura, Germany’s Herbert Kloiber, and the U.K.’s Bill Peck. These are in addition to Carlos Barba, Sandy Frank, Larry Gershman, Joe Lucas, and Brian McGrath, all of whom hail from the U.S.

The pioneers featured represent five countries, and each became involved with TV distribution between 1949 and 1972.

VideoAge is now gathering 10 additional pioneers for Volume III, which is expected to hit bookshelves next April.

Meanwhile Volume II can be found on Amazon, here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DP674L3

