Tonia O’Connor Resigns From UCI Post

Univision Communications (UCI) announced Tonia O’Connor’s resignation as chief revenue officer of UCI. Across the last 10 years, O’Connor served a significant role in the company expansion from three networks to 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks. O’Connor stated, “I am incredibly proud of helping transform Univision into a media powerhouse – with the most loyal audience and billions in enterprise value. I will always treasure my experience and colleagues from Univision, which I will carry with me as I take on new challenges and continue to make an impact.”