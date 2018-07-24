Rainbow’s ’44 Cats’ To Premiere On Rai Yoyo

Rainbow announced the premiere for its new pre-school animation series 44 Cats. Produced by Rainbow in collaboration with Antoniano Bologna and Rai Ragazzi, the series will premiere in Italy this November on Rai Yoyo. 44 Cats follows the feline adventures of four friends who form a band called The Buffycats. Each episode features everyday lessons of diversity and acceptance. Luca Milano, director of Rai Ragazzi, commented, “We are proud that, in the autumn, Rai Yoyo will be the first network to broadcast the series, continuing the long collaboration between Rai and Rainbow.” Other broadcasting deals for 44 Cats include Nickelodeon in a multi-territorial agreement, Discovery Kids for Latin America, and Super RTL for Germany.