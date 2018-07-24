Netflix Sets Up First European Production Hub In Madrid

Netflix will be establishing its first European production hub in Madrid. To be located at Ciudad de la Tele (TV City), the production hub comes out of a multi-year partnership with Grupo Secuoya, who will provide facility management and other services to Netflix. In addition, Grupo Secuoya will be an exclusive production services partner for projects based out of the Ciudad de la Tele property. The production hub in Madrid is part of Netflix’s effort to strengthen its business in Spain, where the platform’s new Spanish programs include season three of Las Chicas del Cable and Elite, among others.