CBSSI Hosts ‘Escape At Dannemora’ Premiere At MIPCOM

At MIPCOM 2018, CBS Studios International will hold the world premiere screening of Escape at Dannemoraon October 15, 2018. Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller, the new Showtime limited series is based on a prison break in upstate New York when prisoners were assisted by a woman employed at the prison. Stiller will be in attendance in Cannes. Reed MIDEM’s Laurine Garaude remarked, “With its star-studded cast and top-flight writing and directing credits, we are thrilled to be showcasing Escape at Dannemoraas the MIPCOM World Premiere Screening.” Escape at Dannemora will air on Showtime at the end of 2018.