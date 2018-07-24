BBC Orders Chalkboard TV’s ‘Murder, Mystery and My Family’

BBC placed a double recommission to Chalkboard TV for Murder, Mystery and My Family and its partner show, Murder, Mystery and My Family: Case Closed? Two new seasons of Murder, Mystery and My Family have been ordered for broadcast on BBC One. The series follows Sasha Wass and Jeremy Dein who partner with relatives of convicts to re-investigate the original case. The spin-off show follows two lawyers who specialize in criminal law to examine any new evidence since the original show and to update viewers on what happened since.